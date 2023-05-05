ASHLAND After several months of getting his feet on the ground as the new CEO of the United Way of North East Kentucky, Marshall Tyson said he’s ready to lead the organization forward to help address the drug epidemic that’s destroying lives in the area.
Tyson took over the role in January of this year, following CEO Jerri Compton announcing that she was stepping down to deal with health issues.
The United Way acts as a community chest for non-profits ranging from the American Red Cross to the Ashland Area YMCA to the Shelter of Hope to the Healing Hands of Greenup County and much more.
The organization, which kicked off its fundraising drive in April, raises money on behalf of those organizations and helps coordinate efforts.
Tyson, a Columbus native who saw first-hand the horrors of addiction after losing his mother and father to drugs by the time he was 22, said he wants to use his role to help prevent kids from getting on drugs.
“I’m a product of that; my life changed drastically as the drug use increased,” he said. “It’s very difficult, because you go to school and you’re carrying this burden and you can’t speak to it because you don’t want to get anybody in trouble, you don’t want to be separated from your siblings.”
Tyson continued, “I had one guy as I was growing up. He was at our church, but he didn’t preach to me, he didn’t say a whole lot. He was just there. He took me to lunch occasionally, he let me play basketball. It was a way in to learn to trust him and, once I could trust him, he was able to teach me I had more to give than sitting around getting in fights and arguing.”
Tyson said one new direction he would like to take the United Way is by working with local school systems to implement mentorship programs to give kids the same opportunities he had.
Instead of going down the wrong road, Tyson said he ended up attending college at Ohio University Southern in Ironton, and then finished out at Kentucky Christian before working as a youth pastor for roughly a decade.
His role prior to the United Way was supervisor of marketing at Pathways, where he found himself on the firing line of the opioid epidemic. It was watching people “become shells of their former selves” and dying that took a toll on Tyson and made him want to serve in a different way.
“It’s getting harder, harder and harder to see people suffer in this drug epidemic,” he said. “It starts getting to the point where it’s hard to see. Maybe there’s a way to catch this before this happens.”
Part of the push to reach the youth is by building up mentorship among the youth, he said. In other areas, Tyson said there are youth-led United Way drives, where children develop their own campaigns at school, put on events such as 5K runs and even develop their own programs.
He said that kind of programming can result in older kids become role models for younger kids, by showing them they don’t have to live life with drugs or alcohol or smoking or vaping.
His son, Marshall Tyson Jr., showed him that idea at a football practice in Raceland, he said.
“They were doing warm-ups on the field and they let the little kids go out there. They all gathered around my son, instead of the star players,” Tyson said. “Well, he spends time at the elementary school with the young kids, he spent time with my youngest son and his friends, so they just learned to love him.”
“I saw that and thought, maybe we’re doing this backwards? When we’ve been trying to reach kids with DARE programs — I’m not saying it’s not good — but they can learn from other kids to continue to walk in another direction,” Tyson said.
Since the United Way isn’t a frontline organization, Tyson said building community partnerships is key.
“Every organization is specialized in what they do, so we need to take a step back and look at the big picture,” Tyson said. “We need to absolutely work with all our partners and more to address this issue.”
While these changes are bit more long-term, Tyson said some changes have been immediate.
For instance, the United Way hosted a kick-off event for its campaign, which Tyson said was a way to thank longtime supporters and treat them to an evening out.
It has also expanded into Rowan and Lewis counties and the 211 list is being updated.
211, according to Tyson, is a hotline for folks needing assistance to find resources.
Tyson said he is still learning and he couldn’t do it without the staff: Melinda LaCavera, Kathy Monderewicz and Angy Ross.