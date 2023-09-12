The soft yellow glow of the marquee lights against the sunset sky provided the perfect backdrop Monday evening for those waiting in line to feed their souls on Appalachian music.
Several locations in Ashland hosted events for the 2023 conference for the Appalachian Regional Commission. But the historic Paramount Arts Center played center stage for an earth-shattering performance by Kentucky’s own Tyler Childers.
The ARC conference focuses on how to keep Appalachia moving forward economically and socially. Childers does a magnificent job of honoring and evoking our history while progressing through the music industry.
I don’t know about anyone else who was there, but for me, it simultaneously felt like going to church and partying at your neighbor’s backyard BBQ.
The set list consisted of both old familiar songs and brand new ones from his most recent album, “Rustin’ in the Rain.” In its nearly 100 years, the PAC has hosted a variety of music genres. But Childers makes a point of using a mix of genres that is so uniquely his. He provided a heavy dose of bluegrass mixed with a dash of rock and a smattering of gospel.
The audience had no trouble connecting to the music and devotedly singing along to as many songs as possible (myself included — I apologize to those who sat near me and had to hear me singing at the top of my lungs).
Childers and his exceptionally talented band packed as many songs as possible in an hour and a half. I spent a good majority of the time smiling until my face hurt. I cried through “Follow You to Virgie,” remembering my own loved ones I’ve lost. It was truly an Appalachian experience of a lifetime.
He sings about us and people we know. He tells our stories. So we feel like we know him. More importantly, he knows us. Lyrics to “Peace of Mind” spoke of dark days in the holler, raising kids and working for the railroad — things as familiar to us as going back home.
Everything about Childers screams authenticity. From the set of the stage (which looked like a cross between a 1970s-style basement and many a back yard out in the county) to each emotive facial expression.
It’s why he resonates with the people from this area. He’s from here. He lived here. He is truly a son of the hills and you can hear it in every scratchy, twangy note. As a listener, you never feel like he’s putting on airs or acting like he knows what hardships we face in Appalachia. He’s intimately familiar with them. Just because everyone in that auditorium knew his name doesn’t mean he’s at all forgotten where he came from.
During the concert, Childers said Gov. Andy Beshear called him up to see if he’d like to be involved in the ARC Conference.
“Lord, yes, I’d be happy to,” he replied.
That comes as no surprise given Childers’ own work with Healing Appalachia. The organization seeks to help communities “raise funds and awareness to combat opioid addiction,” according to its website. The upcoming 2023 concert Sept. 21-23 in Lewisburg, West Virginia, will feature Childers along with an expansive line up of other artists coming together to support areas most affected by opioid addiction.
The ARC Conference intended to focus on the importance of resiliency and collaboration. Which are purely Appalachian values. Childers’ songs speak of hard working blue collar folks who have somehow survived the toughest times and most difficult jobs. Rather than lamenting the trials of that life, Childers celebrates them alongside the people who live them every day.
There is nothing wrong with wanting to keep history alive in the upcoming generations. But we should also keep in mind that we can’t survive if we don’t adapt. Childers and his music are the epitome of this relationship. Older generations appreciate the old fashioned bluegrass sounds while the new generations connect with the lyrics.
It’s this marriage of generations we should keep pursuing. To grow and heal Appalachia, we need to give it that chance by embracing the things that we have in common and bring us together.
Childers’ concert gathered a cross section of people from different age groups and economic backgrounds. Being Appalachian means we help out, we carry our neighbors’ loads when they get too heavy, we come together to build and rebuild, we support one another and we work hard together. The ARC Conference shows exactly what we can do when we put our community at the forefront.
Childers, meanwhile, shows us that we can be proud of ourselves and what we bring to the world. We can celebrate our lives and our history. We can look to the future with hope and know that we will keep building something better.
