OLIVE HILL Kentucky State Police confirmed that two West Carter High School students were killed in a car accident Tuesday night.
The two juvenile males were traveling northbound on State Route 2, near the I-64 off-ramp and intersection of Route 59, around 9:45 p.m., according to KSP.
Trooper Shane Goodall said the 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier approached a curve at a high rate of speed causing the car to go into the shoulder and strike a rock embankment.
Goodall said, according to the investigation, he believes that when the car struck the embankment, the passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle.
The car then rolled over with the driver still inside. The two boys were pronounced dead at the scene.
Carter County Superintendent Dr. Paul Green told The Daily Independent that the school system is still trying to process the premature loss of two seniors.
A social media post by Carter County Schools stated the following: "Words are inadequate to express our heartfelt condolences. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family, friends and classmates during this very difficult time."
Both KSP and Carter Superintendent have not officially released the identities of the juveniles until completion of the investigation.
Green advised that staff is available at West Carter High School today for anyone who may need support.
West Carter students are on fall break this week but Green says grief counselors will be on campus Monday.
Sporting events involving West Carter on Wednesday evening are being postponed.
