ASHLAND Two long-serving members of the Ashland Fire Department rose up the ranks Thursday at a pinning ceremony held in city commission chambers.
Will McKenzie, who has served 10 years at the department, was promoted to Deputy Chief, while Keith Salmon was promoted to Battalion Chief. Mayor Matt Perkins noted Salmon is second in seniority in the 51-member department.
Each man pinned by his wife, they enjoyed standing ovations from the city officials and the firefighters in attendance.
Salmon said the promotion was an honor.
“It’s been a long career, so I’m honored to be promoted to this position,” he said.
McKenzie said he too was honored with the position.
“It feels good to be recognized by the commission. I will fulfill this duty to the best of my abilities,” he said.