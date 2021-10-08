The Larry Prichard Memorial Scholarship was awarded to two individuals for the first time.
Lanny Miller and Katlin Conley both began their studies this fall at Marshall University, the alma mater of Prichard.
His widow, Myrtle, began a scholarship fund in his honor the year after he passed following a battle with cancer in 2014. The first award was given in 2015. No award was given last year due to the pandemic. Two were given this year.
The scholarship totals $5,000 with $1,000 given for the first three years and $2,000 for the final year. The first recipient has graduated with an undergraduate degree from Marshall and is now working on a masters, while the other recipients are still in their undergraduate studies, said Myrtle Prichard.
Myrtle shared that this year’s recipients were extremely kind and wrote her “the sweetest thank you letters.”
The best candidates for the scholarship are those from Carter County who plan to pursue a degree in education at Marshall. However, the two winners are majoring in medicine and psychology, said Myrtle. Other candidates have come out of West Virginia.
“They have to go to Marshall,” said Prichard.
Larry Prichard was an educator and served as the Superintendent for Carter County schools for nine years. His commitment to education and his experiences at Marshall and Carter County are being honored by his wife through the scholarship fund.