ASHLAND Two men pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal drug trafficking case involving a Westwood man.
Danny Horton, of Rush, and Christopher Moland pleaded guilty to a sole count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine. That leaves three pending charges for 57-year-old Kenneth Hunt, of Westwood.
The three men were indicted in May on the charges which stretch from hollers of Boyd County to the rolling hills of Kenton County.
The plea agreement states the three men were stopped on Interstate 75 in Kenton County due to a seatbelt violation. Moland told the officer that his name was Dustin, while Horton — who had three outstanding warrants in Boyd — also gave a false name, according to court records.
Officers searched the car with Moland’s consent and immediately noticed a strong smell of weed, records show.
Inside a laptop bag in the backseat, officers found weed, hash, pills, paraphernalia and 13.4 grams of fentanyl, the plea agreement states.
Moland and Horton were questioned — both said they were on their way to Ohio, but they couldn't keep their story straight on where exactly they were heading to in the Buckeye State, court records show. Hunt, for his part, said he was along for the ride, records show.
Eventually, the two men admitted Hunt was paying them in drugs for a ride to Cincinnati so he could score 4 ounces of meth, records show. Moland also said they originally had 30 grams of fentanyl, but they had distributed some prior to the stop, records show.
He also admitted to buying 1.5 ounces of meth for Hunt in the weeks leading up the stop, records show.
Hunt as already in hot water over two raids earlier that year that recovered 121 grams of heroin, 27 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of marijuana, 200 Xanax bars and six guns, according to state court records.
Federal records also show Horton had been living at one of Hunt’s properties at the time of those searches.
Both men face between five and 40 years in prison.
