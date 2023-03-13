ASHLAND A duo out of a trio accused of smuggling drugs and cell phones into Ashland Federal Correctional Institution work camp pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges.
Lamont Leigh and Mario Myers pleaded guilty to their respective roles in the contraband smuggling scheme. Leigh's daughter, Lamondria Leigh, still has a pending case.
According to federal prosecutors, Lamont Leigh was serving a five-year stretch for a federal gun and drug charge at the work camp when he hatched the scheme with his daughter in late May and early June 2021 to get cell phones and drugs behind the walls.
Myers, according to court records, was paid $1,000 by a Columbus drug pusher to deliver some weed down there, too.
Lamondria Leigh drove Myers from Columbus to FCI on the early morning hours of June 18, 2021, records show.
COs working the shift grabbed Myers when prosecutors said he tried to toss a bag containing 16 cell phones, 50 grams of weed, 40 Suboxone strips, cigarettes and two bottles of booze over the fence.
Court records show Lamondria Leigh high-tailed it out of there and left Myers behind.
Both men face up to 20 years in prison.
They are scheduled to be sentenced on June 12.
