The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced two additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, moving the tally to 195.
There are 31 active cases in Boyd County and there have been 160 recoveries.
A 24-year-old female and a 33-year-old male are each in home isolation.
Greenup County’s health department announced two more cases on Monday. A 34-year-old male is in home isolation. A 21-year-old female who tested positive is in the hospital, but not because of COVID.
There have been 127 positive cases in Greenup County. Eighty-one have recovered.
As of Monday, Carter County’s health department had reported 106 total cases, including 93 recoveries.