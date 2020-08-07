The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced a pair of new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, moving the county’s tally to 187.
A 65-year-old female and a 58-year-old female are each in home isolation.
One hundred fifty patients have recovered in Boyd County. There have been four deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department reported five new cases late Thursday. Four males, ages 81, 71, 59 and 39, tested positive, as did one female, age 63. The 71-year-old male is hospitalized, but not because of the novel coronavirus.
There have been 111 total cases in Greenup County, including 56 recoveries.