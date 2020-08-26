The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, moving the county’s tally to 224 — that includes 60 for the month of August.
Of the 224, 197 have recovered.
A 71-year-old female is in home isolation and a 53-year-old female is in hospital isolation, according to the health department.
The Greenup County Health Department announced one additional case of the novel coronavirus. A 44-year-old female is in home isolation. There are 54 active cases in Greenup County.
The Carter County Health Department has reported a total of 116 cases. It hadn’t posted an update on Wednesday as of 5 p.m.