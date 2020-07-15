The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced a pair of new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county’s tally is now at 107.
A 53-year-old male and a 57-year-old female are in home isolation, respectively.
Sixty-three Boyd County novel coronavirus patients have recovered. There have been three deaths. There are 41 active cases in the county.
A 29-year-old female and 30-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19 in Greenup County, pushing its total to 47. The male is hospitalized. The female is in home isolation.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Carter County’s health department had not submitted a report. At last count, there have been 58 cases in Carter.