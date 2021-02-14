Kentucky Power issued a press release Sunday morning warning of the next winter storm hitting service areas. The Kentucky Department of Highways issued a similar release, noting the potential of two more storms on the horizon.
Multiple weather forecasts indicated a heavy mix of snow, sleet and ice would begin impacting Ashland during the early hours of Monday morning. According to Kentucky Power, by the time Tuesday morning arrives, Ashland will have received 4-8 inches of snow/sleet and a quarter-inch of ice.
Paintsville, South Williamson, Hazard and Pikeville are expected to deal with double or triple that accumulation of ice.
In addition to 800 line employees, foresters and assessors working the first storm, according to AEP, 300 more people were traveling Sunday to be in proper positions if additional outages occurs. If weather materializes as forecasted, AEP stated, this could be a week-long restoration event with “very difficult working conditions.”
Last week’s storm left nearly 25,000 customers without power. As of Sunday morning, more than 60% of those customers’ power had been restored.
Of those still without power as of Sunday morning, Boyd County had the highest population (4,700). Carter County still had 2,600 customers sans power. Lawrence County had 750, Greenup County 700 and Rowan 350.
The highest-priority areas, as of Sunday, in Boyd County were the Cedar Knoll area, Bayless Hill, Hall Ridge, E. Williams Drive, Rogers Avenue, Hurricane Road, Greenfield/Midway Road, Radio Park Hill, Louisa Street and Moore Street. There were several high-focus spots in Greenup, Carter, Rowan and Lawrence counties, too.
The Boyd County Community Center has been open over the last few days for all county residents as a warming station and emergency shelter. City of Ashland residents may call (606) 385-3220 to arrange transportation to the Boyd County Community Center using its paratransit service.
Visit kentuckypower.com/alerts for more information.
According to the Kentucky Department of Highways, snowfighters were bracing for the next winter storm. It’s armed with more than 75 snow plows, thousands of tons of salt and chainsaws in every county, according to a press release.
According to the National Weather Service, another system, beginning Wednesday night into Thursday night, will bring an additional wintry mix across Kentucky.
With the rate of snowfall expected, snow will inevitably pile up behind plows. Highways, even major routes, likely will not be clear until after the storms pass. The arctic temperatures and frozen precipitation expected throughout the week will create slick roads, according to KYTC. Travel is not advised.
In a statement, Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to prepare now for this extreme weather event.
“We need Kentuckians to prepare for another two rounds of storms bringing more snow, ice and freezing temperatures,” Gov. Beshear said. “As these storms arrive, we need Kentuckians to make a plan for their families to stay safe, warm and, if possible, off the roads.”
Crews in Carter, Boyd and other counties are continuing to cut trees from roads and plow remaining snow and ice from last week while restocking salt and preparing trucks and equipment for this next round of storms, stated the release.
“We took advantage of the break in the weather this weekend to replenish salt inventories in our highway district maintenance facilities,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Our crews will be working tirelessly to clear roads of snow, but ice poses serious challenges and risks to highway safety; so I continue to urge Kentuckians to restrict travel as much as possible.”
Visit http://goky.ky.gov or snowy.ky.gov for updated information.