The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 and two more COVID-positive deaths on Wednesday.
A 70-year-old female and a 72-year-old female have died after having tested positive. There have been 42 COVID-positive deaths in Boyd County.
Three of the 39 additional cases are connected to the Boyd County Detention Center.
The other 36 are general-public, home-isolation cases. Eighteen females, from ages 4 to 81, and 18 males, ages 3 to 82, tested positive.
There have been 2,829 cases in Boyd County, including 1,680 recoveries.
Greenup County’s health department had not issued a report as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Carter County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases late Tuesday, pushing the county’s tally to 1,266.