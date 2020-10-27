The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced two more COVID-related deaths on Tuesday. A 91-year-old female and an 83-year-old male died after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The health department has reported a total of 24 COVID-related deaths in Boyd County.
Eleven new patients are in isolation — 10 at home and one (52-year-old female) is hospitalized. The 10 home-isolation cases involve five females, ages 9, 38, 40, 29 and 45, and five males, ages 59, 89, 41, 46 and 57.
Boyd County’s tally stands at 705, including 502 recoveries.
Greenup County’s health department listed six new cases on its report. Four males, ages 55, 48, 29 and 51, and two females, ages 63 and 40, are each in home isolation.
There have been 638 total positive cases in Greenup County, including 512 recoveries and 11 deaths.
Carter County’s health department has announced a total of 341 cases, including 272 recoveries and six deaths.