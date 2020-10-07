The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department and the Greenup County Health Department each reported two more COVID-related deaths in their respective reports on Wednesday.
Boyd County’s COVID death tally is now 14 after a 76-year-old male and a 95-year-old female died after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
There were six new positive cases in Boyd County on Wednesday, all of whom are in home isolation. The cases involve four females, ages 23, 3, 42 and 51, and two males, ages 52 and 6.
There have been 549 total cases in Boyd County, including 54 so far this month. One hundred 20 of those cases are active.
Two Greenup County residents — 67-year-old male and 96-year-old female — passed away after having tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the county’s death toll to eight.
There were three new cases on Wednesday — a 37-year-old male, a 38-year-old female and a 59-year-old male have COVID-19.
There are 115 active cases in Greenup County. There have been 487 total positives, including 363 recoveries.
Carter County’s health department announced five new positive cases late Tuesday, pushing the county’s tally to 236 — 183 have recovered. There have been three COVID-related deaths in Carter.