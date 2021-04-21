Two men have been indicted in connection with an April 6 shakedown in at the Bruce Apartments, court records show.
Stephen Holloway, 29, address unknown, and Steven D. Wirzfeld, 21, of Ashland, were indicted last week on first-degree robbery charges. If convicted, each man could face between 10 and 20 years in prison.
Court records show Wirzfeld and Holloway beat a man in the face to pilfer $800 from his pockets. Following the robbery, records show Wirzfeld grabbed a shotgun.
The victim left and summoned help, records show.
