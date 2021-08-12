PORTSMOUTH It’s no secret that Scioto County has been slammed with narcotics, stretching back to the boom years of the pill mills.
Things haven’t gotten better — in numbers figured up by the Ohio Department of Health show Scioto had the highest overdose rate in the state in the second quarter of 2020, despite being home to less than 1% of Ohio’s population.
This past month, local law enforcement have made inroads, seizing drugs and guns off the streets.
On Aug. 2, the Ohio State Highway patrol pulled over a 2020 Nissan Altima with Kentucky tags due to a blown headlight, according to a press release.
After smelling weed in the car, troopers performed a search and found 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of cocaine and a dime bag of weed, according to the release.
That amounts to $50,000 worth of drugs, highway patrol stated.
Brianna I. Love, 26, and Isreal Crumpton, 27, both of Detroit, were booked at the Scioto County Jail on drug trafficking charges.
On Aug. 9, a report of a person waving a gun inside in a vehicle parked in a hotel parking lot led to a drug bust by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 6 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the hotel and ordered the suspects to show their hands — instead, one tried to hide some drugs, even swallowing some when being removed from the car.
Timothy R. Royster, 38, Corey Weaver, 20, and Breeanna Lambert, 23, were all charged with various drug offenses in connection with the incident.
Anyone who may know anything about drug trafficking in Scioto County is asked to call the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential.
Anyone suffering from drug or alcohol addiction may call the National Helpline, which provides free and confidential referrals for treatment, at 1-800-662-4357.
