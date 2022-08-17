GRAYSON Carter County Circuit Court saw two jailhouse lawyers argue their cases independently on Monday.
Two defendants appeared to have strategized their legal arguments prior to their hearings without the guidance of someone with an actual law degree.
Troy Litteral, 34, of Ashland, was transported to court from Carter County Detention Center for a pretrial conference but Litteral had other plans.
After Carter County Court Judge Rebecca Phillips called Litteral to the stand, he wasted no time telling Phillips that he wanted to fire his attorney.
“I want to fire Mr. West. He does not have my best interest in his mind,” Litteral said.
Phillips strongly advised Litteral to not do that and informed him he was appointed a public defender.
Once the court appoints you with a public defender, you don’t exactly have a buffet of lawyers from whom to choose.
Litteral then presented his argument that he hadn’t heard from West since being incarcerated and labs were held up.
“My people on the outside can’t even get in contact with him,” Litteral said.
The judge then informed Litteral about something called attorney-client privilege.
This privilege keeps information between an attorney and a client confidential — meaning Litteral’s people on the outside aren’t allowed to have access to his attorney.
Litteral then committed a cardinal courtroom sin and repeatedly interrupted the judge.
“I’m still speaking and don’t interrupt me again,” Phillips said.
Phillips informed Litteral that she didn’t advise him to forfeit his counsel and added that she, nor the commonwealth, nor Litteral’s attorney had control over when evidence makes it back from the lab.
Litteral is held on charges of trafficking more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, forgery and possession of a stolen handgun by a convicted felon.
Litteral’s next courtroom appearance will take place in September.
That wasn’t all for the jailhouse attorney appearances for the day.
Once Stanley Sargent, 42, of Morehead, came to the stand, he had his plea deal drafted and ready — before he was even appointed an attorney.
Judge Phillips instructed Sargent to slow his roll and allowed counsel to step in.
The defense attorney entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of Sargent. This is a common step that allows defendants to change their plea at a later date once deals come from prosecutors.
Sargent wasn’t happy with that so he approached the prosecutors in the same way one would try and snag the best deal at a pawn shop.
“I’ll plead guilty right now,” Sargent said, but only if the commonwealth agreed to let him out to serve two years of probation.
The commonwealth declined the offer and told Sargent that the only way he was seeing outside of jail would be to see the inside of a long-term rehab.
“How long is that, 60-90 days?” Sargent said.
The commonwealth informed Sargent that some long-term treatments could take up to a year to complete.
Sargent’s counsel began to explain the deal that the commonwealth had already prepared. He could take one year in prison or complete the long-term treatment.
Sargent finally took the rehab deal but not before Phillips could remind him that he had to be approved before he could simply sign himself up.
Although Sargent seemed confident in his negotiation skills, he remains in custody.
He will appear in court for an arraignment on different charges on Sept. 17.