CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury indicted two Ashland residents this week on criminal child abuse charges.
Jessica Workman, 36, and Joseph S. Grubb Jr., 38, were indicted on seven counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age 12. Grubb was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of intimidating a witness.
Details on the abuse allegations are scant — a citation filed against Grubb only states the suspected abuse was disclosed during a Hope’s Place interview observed by an Ashland Police detective in mid-October. A criminal complaint filed against Workman indicates she allowed the abuse to occur, records show.
While Grubb and Workman are listed as living at the same address, their relationship is unclear in the court records.
Court records show the abuse occurred in mid-September and involved three children.
First-degree criminal abuse is a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.
