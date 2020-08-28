GRAYSON Grayson Police arrested two men Monday in connection with an armed robbery, according to the police chief.
Carl Salyers, 33, and Bruce Barnett, 49, both of Grayson, were charged in Carter County District Court with first-degree armed robbery. Both men are being held at the county jail without bond.
Chief Travis Steele of Grayson PD said the two men used a weapon to take an object from another man. Steele said a gun was not used in the commission of the crime.
First-degree robbery is a class B felony punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison.
