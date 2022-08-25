ASHLAND Dressed in their finest uniforms, two new Ashland City firefighters were formally sworn in Thursday and given their official badges.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins swore in firemen Joe Laber and Zach Moore, after the two successfully completed their year-long probationary term with the city.
After both men swore to uphold the Constitutions of the United States and the Commonwealth and to protect the city of Ashland, Chief Greg Ray and Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Alley presented the badges to the newly minted firemen's wives.
Each wife pinned the badge onto their husband's jacket, officially making them full-time firemen with the City of Ashland.
The pinning ceremony comes a day after the wetting ceremony of a new fire truck at Central Station.