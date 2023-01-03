ARGILLITE Two fatalities were reported after a head-on collision on the Industrial Parkway Tuesday evening.
The collision, which took place between I-64 and Brush Creek Road, shut down the parkway just after 6 p.m. according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP Trooper Shane Goodall said both occupants in a dark colored SUV were killed after hitting a white extended cab pickup truck head-on as the SUV attempted to pass two other vehicles.
Goodall said two occupants in the truck were transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital.
The investigation of the wreck was ongoing as of press time.