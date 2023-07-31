ASHLAND King’s Daughters Medical Center announces the addition of two physicians.
• Local podiatrist Jerod Darnell, DPM, is relocating his office to Suite 302 of Bellefonte Centre, 1000 Ashland Drive, Russell effective Aug. 1.
Previously, Darnell provided foot care to patients through his private practice on Montgomery Avenue in Ashland.
“I am thrilled to join the King’s Daughters team,” Dr. Darnell said. “This next step will allow for improved access to care, treatments, and collaboration with other highly skilled clinicians as we care for the unique foot and ankle needs of our patients.”
The new office location will offer convenient parking, a covered drop-off lane in front of the building and is handicap-accessible. Free valet service is available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Darnell earned his medical degree at Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio, and completed residency in podiatric surgery at University Hospitals Richmond Heights Hospital, Cleveland.
For more information, call (606) 327-5454.
• Muhammad Salick, M.D., has joined KDMC’s Pulmonology and Critical Care, working with Jeffrey Jenkins, M.D., Kenneth Leung, M.D., Scott Nelson, M.D., Sabrina Roberts, M.D., Traci Sanchez, M.D., Gregory Stark, M.D., and Chelsey White, D.O., at the King’s Daughters Lung Center, 613 23rd St., Suite G10.
Salick received his medical education at Aga Khan University, Karachi, Pakistan. He completed his internal medicine residency and fellowship at Albany Medical College, Albany, New York. Additionally, he was a house officer in surgery and medicine at Nishtar Medical University, Multan, Pakistan. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Salick specializes in critical care and diseases affecting the lungs, bronchus and chest, particularly COPD, asthma, lung nodules, pulmonary hypertension and sleep disorders. He will care for patients in the ICU as well as in the Lung Center.
Patients can schedule an appointment by calling (606) 408-LUNG (5864).