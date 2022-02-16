CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Coroner’s Office has announced a death investigation into a Tuesday afternoon crash that took two lives.
The identities of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin, according to the office.
At 3:30 p.m., the office responded to the 7500 block of Ky. 168 for reports of a two-vehicle head-on collision, the office stated. A vehicle heading toward Ashland crossed the center lane and struck a vehicle heading toward Catlettsburg.
According to the office, the driver and the passenger of the car heading toward Catlettsburg died as a result of the crash. The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver died at the Cabell-Huntington Hospital ER after being life-flighted from the scene.
The driver of the Ashland-bound car was taken by ambulance to Cabell-Huntington.
The investigation is still ongoing by the Boyd County Coroner’s Office, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police Post 14. The England Hill Fire Department also assisted at the scene.