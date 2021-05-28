MCDERMOTT, OHIO Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed two people are dead following a plane crash off State Route 104.
Troopers say the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. when a small single-engine plane crashed into a wooded area in the area of Sheep Ranch Hollow Road, near 104.
Both the pilot and the passenger were killed in the crash, troopers said. Names are not being released until all family has been notified, police said.
Ohio Highway Patrol was assisted by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, Union and Rush Volunteer Fire Departments and Scioto Squad 2.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been conducted and are launching their own probes into the incident.