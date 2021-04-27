WEST LIBERTY Two have people were pronounced dead Saturday following a two-vehicle collision in Morgan County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Jacob Patrick, 26, and Dorothy Holbrook, 79, both of West Liberty, died following the Saturday afternoon crash on U.S. 460, KSP said. Larry Holbrook, 72, also of West Liberty, was taken to Saint Claire Hospital by Morgan County EMS and was later transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
According to KSP, Patrick crossed over the center line in his 2006 Ford F-150, striking a 2016 Chevy Impala operated by Larry Holbrook. Dorothy was Larry's passenger, according to a news release.
Both Patrick and Dorothy Holbrook were pronounced dead at Morgan County Appalachian Regional Healthcare by the Morgan County Coroner.
KSP is still investigating the incident and was assisted by Morgan County Fire and Rescue and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, in addition to the coroner and EMS.