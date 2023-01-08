CATLETTSBURG Two co-defendants were arraigned on Friday on charges of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Hailey Elizabeth Schoch, 22, of Catlettsburg, and Jacob Matthew McKenzie, 22, of Ashland, appeared via video conference from the Boyd County Detention Center to formally hear the charges against them.
Schoch and McKenzie were represented by public defender Caleb Hurt on Friday, both agreeing to waive a conflict of interest as they were both represented by the same attorney only during the arraignment process.
While details on the case are scarce, both Schoch and McKenzie are faced with a class C and a class D felony and up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the child abuse charge.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn said he has requested to see the police report “time and time again” but has yet to receive it — effectively slowing down the process.
Judge George Davis elected to keep cash-only bonds set at $25,000 for each defendant, which, according to the judge, was decided in the district court phase.