GREENUP A mother and an aunt are in custody after police said a 3-year-old wandered outside of the house and into the street on their watch.
Greenup Police said when 31-year-old Jessica Massey left for work Tuesday, her sister was supposed to be keeping an eye on the toddler.
However, the babysitter — 30-year-old Lynda N. Barron — was asleep when her sister left, according to a criminal citation.
Police later received reports of the child wandering outside, the citation states. Social Services was contacted, the citation noted.
It took two hours for officers to locate the babysitter, according to police. Drugs were also found in the home, police added.
Massey and Barron were both charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
Both are being held at the Boyd County Detention Center — the Greenup County Detention Center is currently not taking new inmates due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bond has not been set in either woman’s case.
