RUSSELL The F.A.D.E Task Force hit a large lick of heroin Thursday, according to a news release.
Following a combined investigation by the task force, the Russell Police Department, the DEA and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, officers raided a home on Bellefonte Street in Russell, seizing more than 100 grams of heroin, the release states.
Officers also seized a large amount of cash and other items.
Tabatha L. Smith, 21, of Russell, and Isiah D. Bare, 24, of Ashland, were both charged in Greenup County District Court with one count of aggravated first-degree heroin trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The two are being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $50,000 bonds a pieces, according to online jail records.
Aggravated trafficking in heroin is defined under Kentucky law as dealing in more than 100 grams of heroin. It is a class B felony, which is punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison. Anyone convicted on the charge cannot be released on probation or parole until they've served at least 50% of their sentence.
The Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force investigates narcotics in Carter and Greenup counties. It is consists of officers from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the Olive Hill Police Department, the Russell Police Department and the Raceland Police Department.
Anyone wishing to anonymously report drug activity to the task force in Carter and Greenup may do so at (606) 836-0442.
