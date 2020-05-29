The Carter County Health Department reported two additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing the county’s tally to 10.
Both patients are quarantined at home, according to the health department. The patients are not related, but they work in the same place.
While the health department announced contract tracing is under investigation, it said if you attended Lower Grassy Church of Christ in Grayson on Sunday, May 24, contact the Carter County Health Department at (606) 474-6685 in regards to possible exposure. All attendees should isolate and self-monitor for 14 days, according to the health department.
In all, 1,116 tests have been performed in Carter County — 1,089 are negative and 17 pending.
Boyd County’s case total is at 38. Greenup County’s remains at 14.