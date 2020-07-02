GRAYSON Two Carter County deputy jailers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the county jailer has confirmed.
Carter County Jailer R.W. Boggs said a deputy jailer tested positive for the virus on June 22, after contracting it during a visit to Boyd County. Boggs said all deputies who were working with the individual were tested and quarantined for 14 days as a precautionary measure.
During the course of the testing, another deputy jailer also tested positive, Boggs said. The jailer said he believes the second deputy was infected outside of the facility and not by the first deputy jailer.
Both deputy jailers did not present any symptoms, according to Boggs.
With a limited staff, Boggs said losing the deputies for 14 days has been a challenge. However, the top man with the keys said the “bulk of the deputies will be back on Monday (July 6).”
Inmates who came into contact with the deputy were also tested for COVID-19, Boggs added. He said so far, none of the inmates have tested positive.
“From the beginning, I said my best guess would be it wouldn’t be an inmate who brought it in here,” Boggs said. “I figured it would be an asymptomatic deputy because they go out into the community and return here every day.”
Noting space has been a challenge in rural jails across the commonwealth, Boggs said the slowdown in intakes since the start of the crisis in mid-March has helped his jail be able to spread out inmates. He said the jail is following state protocols for the housing of inmates in regards to COVID-19.
