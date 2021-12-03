RUSSELL Downtown Russell was a flurry of activity as the finishing touches were put on the 2021 Christmas Parade on Thursday.
The parade was organized by Revitalize Russell.
As the crowd began filling up the streets and sidewalks, even Mayor Ron Simpson was busy, but stopped to quickly say hello before adding “If you see two camels and a llama, let me know,” before hurrying down the street to help with preparations.
Simpson was referring to the live nativity scene set up near the city building, and the animals furnished by Barker Farm in Ironton.
Simpson was not the only city official involved in the parade. City Councilman Ryan Biederman could be seen dressed as a shepherd for the nativity.
Downtown businesses, many with their own decorated storefronts, were open to foot traffic as the parade began.
Food trucks from Dragonfly, Coffee Doc and Styes Barbeque provided food and refreshments for patrons while live music from Erica Robinette and Casey Hensley filled the streets.
Always a crowd favorite, the Shriners provided a train for children to ride.
The parade itself with floats, vehicles, bands, clubs and people walking began at the new flyover viaduct and ended at the Russell YMCA.
The Russell Choir performed “Christmastime is Here,” “Deck the Halls,” “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night.”
The event culminated with the lighting of the Christmas Tree. This year’s Grand Marshal was Judge Bob Conley.
Resident Vickie McKinney said she has always come to Russell for the parade. “I love what they’re doing,” McKinney said. “I love that they are redoing the city and bringing people back here. Everything is nice, and it’s good to see people out and walking up and down the street shopping.”
McKinney said she missed the last couple of parades because her children were grown and moved away, but she returned this year because her church, Bridges Christian Church, had a float in this year’s parade and she was glad she came.