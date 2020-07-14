ASHLAND Students in Ashland schools will have two options this fall: go to class at school or go to virtual class at home.
The district's board of education on Monday approved a detailed plan offering both options.
Students who go to school will undergo stringent safety measures including mask requirements, temperature checks and physical distancing.
Those who stay home will study via internet, but not like they did in the spring.
Rather than complete packets of study material and checking in for periodic Zoom meetings, students will report to class by logging on to a live feed from their classroom and following instructions from their teachers. They will be online while the class is meeting, will have the same assignments and the same requirements.
Both options include a five-day week during normal school hours.
Students who go to school — the district calls them traditional learners — are required to undergo temperature checks before coming to school and to stay home if temperature rises above 100.4 or if they exhibit other symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have been in direct contact with someone who has the virus.
Bus riders are required to wear masks, sit in assigned seats arranged for physical distancing purposes, use hand sanitizer and have temperature taken. Those who walk, bike or drive to school must don masks and enter a designated entrance.
Students will wear masks most of the time but may remove them when eating and when working independently at their desks. Desks, chairs and other classroom furnishings will be arranged to maximize physical distancing.
Custodians and other staff, including teachers, will clean desks, chairs and other surfaces frequently; teachers will provide frequent opportunities for children to wash hands.
Buses will be cleaned multiple times each day, including after each run.
Cafeterias will eliminate self-service. Students will use plastic utensils and sit in assigned seats; seats will all be oriented in the same direction.
The district will make arrangements for virtual students to receive school lunch and breakfast.
Virtual students will need an internet connection at their homes. According to a Q-and-A leaflet issued by the district, “students who are learning virtually must turn assignments in on time, will do the same assignments as in-person learners, and will receive grades that reflect the quality of work they turn in.”
The virtual students will be able to interact with teachers and other students and would be part of the class, said district information officer Cary Williams.
Virtual learning is not entirely unknown in the district, she said. In the past, some students will serious health issues have been able to attend using similar arrangements.
Virtual students who do not have computers at home will be able to use school issued Chromebooks.
The district has grant money to buy more if needed, she said.
Families that choose the in-person option but later wish to switch to virtual would be able to do so immediately, but those who want to go from virtual to in-person would have to wait about a week so staffers can rearrange seating for additional children, Williams said.
Principals at each school are assessing cafeterias and other spaces for potential use as classrooms if student numbers and distancing needs require it, said Derek Runyon, director of district-wide programs.
The district is taking into account the possibility some parents may start with the virtual option and later switch if it appears in-school instruction is going well, he said.
However, their numbers may not be great, according to Williams. “I feel most parents have made up their minds at this point,” she said.
One potential problem could be getting enough substitute teachers, Runyon said. There is a possibility fewer people will want to substitute, he said. If there are too few subs, teachers will have to cover for each other, he said.
The district has not made specific plans for the possibility it will have to close schools because of a state order or other event, but administrators will be working on one, Runyon said.
Parents can make their choice online at the district website, ashland.kyschools.us, or by mail on a form the district is mailing out.