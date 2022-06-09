HITCHINS “It’s gratifying to buy the school you ran away from,” Edward Isaacs said.
Isaacs, a native of Hitchins, tells the tale of how he and his brother Paul both dropped out of school, Paul at 13 and Edward at 15, to follow dreams of success beyond the Appalachian region in his new book, “Two Boys from Hitchins.”
Isaacs said in the latter part of the Great Depression there were not many opportunities for boys growing up in the area. “There weren’t a lot of resources for toys and to do things,” Isaacs said. “So, the hills were our playground, and we spent a lot of time there.” But both he and his brother dreamed of more, of heading out on their own to “make something of themselves.” His brother struck out first, and confided in Isaacs secretly what he planned to do. Isaacs himself followed, and the two boy worked many jobs in Ohio, Indiana, and eventually Washington D.C.
He details the saga in what he calls “stylized fiction,” change many names of people, places and companies whom he and his brother worked with and for. The memoir is an account of how two hard-working boys became men and entrepreneurs, eventually owning 26 restaurant chain stores. The story takes the reader from the green hills of Appalachia through jobs painting buildings and bridges across several states. The latter, he said, was because he and his brother were not afraid of heights and were willing to work on high scaffolding.
Isaacs also tells of how he stayed in boarding houses while working, and in one of those boarding houses (at around the age of 20) he decided to complete his GED. Adult education classes were being held on the first floor of the boarding house, and Isaacs was invited to join, which he did. Isaacs said at 20 he was much more ready for education than he had been earlier, and so he worked all day and studied in the evening to complete the classes. It was also during that time he was introduced to the works of Napoleon Hill (The Law of Success, Think and Grow Rich, etc.), which fit his mindset.
Through hard work, determination, and confidence in themselves, Isaacs and his brother were able to literally come from nothing and eventually enter into the business world through the contacts they had made through residential and commercial painting jobs, and by volunteering their skills to the Church. They had become successful enough to begin looking into franchise opportunities, and received advice from a client who was high up in a hotel chain’s management. This advice, given while they were painting the man’s home, led the brothers to the investment which resulted ultimately in 26 stores.
"Two Boys from Hitchins" is filled with stories of how “luck” favors those who work hard and are aware of available opportunities – or make their own. Isaacs’ success resulted in his being able to bid on the old school house he and his brother “dropped out” of, and ultimately refurbish it for the use of future generations.
“Two Boys from Hitchins: A Memoir of Adversity, Adventure, and Achievement” is available at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. For more information, call Page Publishing at (866) 315-2708.