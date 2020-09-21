CATLETTSBURG Two Boyd County Detention Center employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jailer Bill Hensley.
According to Hensley, all jail employees will be tested today. That number includes 50 employed under the fiscal court and 15 additional medical and kitchen employees.
The two who tested positive work the same shift, in the same area on the same floor, said Hensley.
The jail is still taking inmates in at this time.
The state has been notified of the cases, said Hensley.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will decide if inmates will be tested based on the results from today’s tests.
From the onset of the pandemic, Hensley said it’s been mandatory for all employees to wear masks, and the jail is regularly disinfected.