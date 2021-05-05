Kentucky State Police have arrested two people in connection with a deadly home-invasion style robbery early April 30.
The robbery in the Dawson Way area of Rowan County left 27-year-old Cody Elliott dead and another man injured, according to Kentucky State Police.
Later Friday, Kentucky State Police arrested two men in connection with the incident.
Austin W. Egbert, 23, of Garrison, and Jeffery Masters, 23, of Morehead, were arrested and charged with murder and first-degree armed robbery. Both men are being held at the Rowan County Detention Center.
According to online jail records, Egbert is being held on a $750,000 bond, while bond in Masters’ case has been set at $500,000.
KSP is still investigating the case.
In Kentucky, there is no such thing as first-degree murder. Instead, highest offense that can be charged is murder, followed by first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter and reckless homicide.
Murder is defined as the intentional homicide of a person, precluding any reasonable emotional disturbance.
If a reasonable emotional disturbance is determined, then it is considered first-degree manslaughter. Second-degree manslaughter is when a death is caused by a wantonly dangerous accident such as driving a car recklessly, selling heroin or leaving a child under the age of 8 in a car during a hot summer day. Reckless homicide is a death from a reckless action.
Charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter and reckless homicide could be a lesser included at trial, meaning the jury could decide to choose them rather than murder.
If convicted of murder, the two men face up to 50 years or life in prison. If prosecutors decide to, they could also bring the death penalty into the case as well.
