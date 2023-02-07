ASHLAND An Ashland man and woman were both arrested on felony warrants for trafficking fentanyl and will face additional charges from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, according to a Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force press release.
Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, have been the targets of a fentanyl distribution network since 2022, according to the task force. Based on information received and facts of the case, a judge granted a search warrant for a residence in the 1800 block of Belmont Street in Ashland.
The units made entry mid-day on Monday, according to the release, and arrested Caudill and Gentry. A search of the residence yielded a substantial amount of suspected fentanyl and cutting agents, and a firearm, stated the release.
The task force concluded the long-term drug distribution investigation with help from Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs and his deputies, Kentucky State Police K-9 unit and the Ashland Police Department Interdiction Unit.
The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force consists of investigators from the ATF, APD and Boyd County Sheriff’s.