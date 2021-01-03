MOREHEAD Adrian Allen Jr. can technically claim the title of “first baby of 2021” at St. Claire Regional Medical Center, but he can share this honor with twin sister Armani.
Adrian Bernard Allen Jr. came first, arriving at 11:04 a.m. and weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces while measuring 19 3/4 inches long. Armani Briella entered the world at 11:05, at 5 pounds, 15 ounces and 18 1/4 inches.
Dr. Frank LaBarbara delivered the Morehead twins. Their parents are Rhianna Burns and Adrian Allen.
“We cannot say enough about how amazing the entire team was, especially dealing with our emergency C-section. Everything went so smooth and everyone acted very fast,” said Burns in a hospital press release. “The entire team, doctors, nurses and staff did such an amazing job from the very beginning.”
“I was so excited to participate in the care of our New Year’s babies, said St. Claire Women’s Care Nurse Manager Jon Nicole Tate, BSN, RN. “The New Year Baby is always special, but twins … this will be memorable.”
According to Burns, the twins were due Jan. 27. While the couple knew twins are typically born early, they were surprised the births occurred on New Year’s Day.
“We are so blessed, happy, and excited to be the first family to give birth at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in 2021,” said Burns. “We didn’t expect to have the New Year’s babies, much less be surprised with gifts.”
St. Claire gave Adrian and Armani a Pack ‘N’ Play, car seat, diaper bag and diapers, a sleepy time baby gift set and additional basic care items.
The family also received a handcrafted wooden rocking horse built and donated by Paul Glesge, a local woodworker and owner of Pony Express Wood Specialties, according to the release. Glesge has been donating these for the last 15 years.
Adrian and Armani are siblings to Kyndra, Braydon, Tierra, Adrianna, Treasure and Jasmine.