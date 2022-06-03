ASHLAND When the Ashland Senior Center opened its doors, World War II veteran Earl Davis was just 45 years old.
Now 95, Davis wasn’t about to miss the center’s 50th birthday celebration on Friday evening.
What keeps him coming?
“The people,” he said simply.
Sue Dowdy, the center’s director, agreed. Prior to accepting her position last summer, she didn’t fully grasp the importance of the half-century-old establishment.
It didn’t take long.
“My goal when I came here and met the people, I realized, I know why I’m here and I know what they need — and they need hope,” Dowdy said. “Every day, to get up and have hope to do something … they just want to be happy. That’s what we want here: hope, happiness and to stay healthy.”
Davis and a slew of others enjoyed a catered dinner by Andy Moore. Eighty-four-year-old Delores Fleming, who said she’s been with Davis for seven years, said Davis has the “healthy” part mastered.
“He’ll be 96 in November, and he’s healthier than I am,” she said.
Davis refuses to miss the activities the senior center offers.
“If I don’t bring him, he says, I’ll just get me a cab,” Fleming said with a chuckle.
The seniors range in age from 55-95, Dowdy said. They all hold special places in Dowdy’s heart, but she’s particularly impressed with a few, such as Mary Stoess.
Stoess, who is blind, couldn’t attend Friday’s event because she didn’t have a return ride for the evening.
Dowdy said Stoess entertains folks with her piano-playing often.
Dewey Saunderson provided the music on Friday with the dulcimer.
Along with music came some art, too, as Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins proclaimed June 4, 2022, Ashland Seniors Day in front of a fresh mural created by artist Elias Reynolds. It displays the message, “Youth Has No Age.”
Build Ashland sponsored Friday’s event, which coincided with First Friday in downtown.
“When I saw in the paper we were 50, I thought, why not do it on a First Friday?” Dowdy said.
Dowdy is glad she came out of retirement for this job. Seeing the smiles makes every day worth it.
“The seniors love it,” she said. “They have a ball, they really do.”
“It means a lot to me,” Davis said.
The Ashland Senior Center is at 324 15th Street. Reach the center at (606) 324-7323.