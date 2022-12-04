GREENUP Greenup County Circuit Court started out with a bang Thursday morning.
Circuit Court Judge Brian McCloud was up to his ears with defendants owing outstanding child support payments and his patience with excuses was low.
One man owing several thousand dollars in unpaid child support hung his head low when McCloud inquired further on why he hadn't made a payment in nearly six months.
The man began to explain that he had gone without a job and had three other kids at home he was trying to support when McCloud interrupted, telling the defendant he should stop making babies then.
McCloud had a colorful vocabulary on Thursday, calling defendants "trifling" when they admitted they bought cigarettes for themselves but denied having the money to make any child support payments.
The tone shifted rather dramatically when an 18-year-old defendant appeared to enter a guilty plea on a plethora of charges.
The young man was accused of trafficking fentanyl, fleeing and evading and first-degree wanton endangerment, among others.
After entering the plea, Judge McCloud took on the essence of concerned father and aimed to provide the kid with some direction he was clearly lacking.
"Turn it around, son," McCloud said, or "this will be your life."
"People love you — you don't have to make these choices," McCloud elaborated.
Once the defendant was led back to jail, McCloud was back to tongue-lashing and shaking his finger in shame.
