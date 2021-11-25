According to organizer Alan Osuch, about 470 runners participated in the annual Turkey Trot 5K in Russell. Rain picked up steadily as participants ventured further into the 3.1-mile run, which has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many families — and even their dogs.
Samual Simpson, a 17-year-old of Pedro, Ohio, was first place with a time of 17:27. The top female finisher was Jordan Riley. The 19-year-old Russell graduate completed the 5K in 20:17. A total of 381 people finished the popular race.