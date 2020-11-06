ASHLAND Tim Krum recalled his 16 years living in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, impressed with the caring community members showed for each other.
“When a hurricane or tornado came or a flood, they’d have a shrimp and crawfish boil to feed the people on the bayou,” Krum said. “That’s the sort of thing they did ... they got together and helped each other out.”
Krum, the plant manager at Danieli in Ashland, was inspired to offer the same kind of help to residents in eastern Kentucky. He suggested it to the company and was told to “go for it,” so he arranged for the company to donate $1,500 worth of turkeys to Ashland Community Kitchen.
“I moved here from Maryland and seeing how different things are around here for people, people coming in for work and that I can’t help at this moment, I thought it’d be a good idea to give back to the community for all the support they’ve given us,” Krum said.
Danieli is the American subsidiary of Danieli & C. SpA (Buttrio, Italy), offering repairs, refurbishment and overhaul of equipment in the metals business.
Dr. Desmond Barrett, executive director of Ashland Community Kitchen, said he was elated about the donation.
“Mr. Krum left me a message saying he wanted to do a community donation,” Barrett said. “When I called him back he said he wanted to give 50 or 60 turkeys and do it again for Christmas. ... I was so thrilled because any time a person in the community wants to partner with us, that’s what makes this possible, people saying yes to giving back to their local community.”
Barrett picked up the turkeys Friday; meanwhile, Kroger donated an additional $250 worth of turkeys; Patty and Gary Friley donated potatoes; and someone at the Ashland Kroger store donated vegetables.
“We hope to inspire others to do the same,” Krum said.
Turkeys will be distributed to local families through Community Kitchen’s Community Box program on Thursday of next week.
“We are so grateful to Tim Krum’s leadership in pouring back into the community and already asserting himself as a community stakeholder by investing in those in need,” Barrett said.
Krum said he plans to donate turkeys and perhaps hams near Christmas.
“People around here are wonderful,” he said. “Everybody goes out of their way to help me out or help the company out. ... I couldn’t have done it without their help.”
(606) 326-2661 |