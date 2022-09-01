ASHLAND Music lovers may take to the riverfront this month, when FoxFire Music and Arts Festival returns.
The event, featuring Pikeville native Dwight Yoakam and Texas Koe Wetzel, will be Sept. 23 and 24 at Ashland Riverfront Park and is presented by the Paramount Arts Center.
Doors will open daily at 2 p.m.
Slated to perform Sept. 23, in addition to Wetzel, are Paul Cauthen, Pecos and the Rooftops, Lost Dog Street Band, 49 Winchester, Bones Owens, Shelby Lore, Moonlight Mile and Dustin Burchett.
Sept. 24 brings to the stage Yoakam, as well as The Cadillac Three, The Steel Woods, Warren Zeiders,
For more information or tickets, call the PAC box office at (606) 324-0007.