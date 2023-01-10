Tudor’s Biscuit World announced two gift card winners as part of the Tudor’s Biscuit World Christmas Ford F-150 giveaway. Eric Waugh and Rick Adams both received $100 gift cards as part of the promotion.
Waugh won his gift card via the Ashland store, while Adams claimed his thanks to the Grayson location. Each of the participating Tudor’s Biscuit World locations gave away gift cards as part of the promotion.
“Oshel Craigo, the managing partner of Tudor’s Biscuit World, loved being able to give back to his customers and this was a way he could do that,” said Ray Burke, President of Better Foods Inc.
As for the Ford F-150 at stake, it was claimed by Freddie Hatfield of Shady Springs, West Virginia, on Dec. 22.