ASHLAND The winner of Boyd County Master Gardeners annual scholarship of $750 is Gage Tucker of Monticello.
Tucker, 18, son of Daniel and Melissa Tucker, will attend the University of Kentucky in the fall with the goal of earning a bachelor's degree in agriculture education.
Tucker, who was president of the Future Farmers of America as a senior, said his family grows a large vegetable garden every year, but his interest in agriculture was piqued when he took a class called Principles of Agriculture when he started high school.
“My advisor pushed me to come out of my shell. I was shy, and he encouraged me to try out for leadership opportunities and it sparked the passion for agriculture and agriculture education,” he said. His advisor is Justin Horton.
As a student at Wayne County High School, Tucker said he studied animal science and plant science. His school also has one of the largest gardens in the state, which produces vegetables used in lunches within the school system. They also have vegetables to sell at local farmers markets.
Tucker said he hopes to return to teach agriculture at the high school level after graduation from UK.
Each year, Boyd County Master Gardeners presents a scholarship to a Kentucky high school graduate who plans to study horticulture or agriculture in college.