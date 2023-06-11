HUNTINGTON The Tri-State Arts Association will jury in new members this fall.
The session will be Nov. 11 at the Huntington Museum of Art Studio 3. Artists may drop off work beginning at 9 a.m.; pick up will be between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Members use a wide variety of media, from oil, pastel, acrylics, watercolor, drawing, glass, mixed media, pen and ink, photography, pottery, printmaking, sculpture, woodcarving and fiber/textiles.
Potential members must be at least 18 and live in Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky.
For the jury session:
• Submit five pieces of your original work in one media for review by the jury committee, along with a short artist statement and a $25 non-refundable jury fee due when work is dropped off (check or cash, checks made out to TSAA). Artists will drop off in Studio 2 behind the Huntington Museum of Art at 9 a.m. and come back to pick up between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Notifications will be mailed within the following week.
• Work must be presented in a professional manner: oil paintings framed, works on paper matted and framed. Works in other media, i.e. drawing, glasswork, pottery, photography, printmaking and sculpture should be suitably presented. All 2D art should have wires on the back for hanging. Work must be original and will be judged on originality; good use of design, color, value; unity; harmony; and craftsmanship.
Benefits of membership include the opportunity to display and sell art during Art in the Park in Ritter Park in Huntington, as well as discounts for local framing/printing and inclusion within TSAA-organized events.