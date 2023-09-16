Many of us are overlooking something we actually like: figs.
If you like the Newtons, you like figs. But they’re not just for cookies. You can’t always get fresh figs, but the experts advise good substitutes are dried figs or fig jam. Sometimes you can run across canned figs, too. Here are some ideas:
FRESH FIG AND RICOTTA CAKE
from foodnetwork.com
10 tablespoons (1 1/4 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
3 extra-large eggs, at room temperature
1 cup fresh whole milk ricotta, at room temperature
2 tablespoons sour cream
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
8 large (or 12 medium) fresh figs, stems removed, quartered through the stem
1 tablespoon turbinado sugar, such as Sugar in the Raw
Crème fraîche, for serving
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Butter and flour a 9-inch round springform pan, tapping out the excess flour.
Place the butter and granulated sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat on medium speed for 3 minutes, until light and fluffy, scraping down the bowl with a rubber spatula. With the mixer on medium low, add the eggs, one at a time, scraping down the bowl and mixing until smooth. Add the ricotta, sour cream, vanilla, and lemon zest and mix until combined. Don’t worry; the ricotta will make it look lumpy.
In a small bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. With the mixer on low, slowly add the dry ingredients to the batter, mixing just until combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Arrange the figs on the cake, cut sides up, in snug but not-overlapping concentric circles. Sprinkle with the turbinado sugar and bake for 35 to 45 minutes, until the top is lightly browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Allow the cake to cool in the pan on a baking rack for 15 to 20 minutes, transfer to a cake plate, and serve warm with crème fraîche on the side.
FIG PRESERVES
from foodnetwork.com
2 teaspoons grated orange zest (2 oranges)
1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
3 3/4 cups sugar
1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
2 pounds fresh ripe purple figs, stems removed and halved lengthwise
Place the orange zest and orange juice in a medium (10-inch) heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, such as Le Creuset. Add the sugar, vanilla bean, and figs to the pot. Cover and bring to a full boil over medium heat. (Don’t worry; it may look dry.) Stir the mixture and boil hard for 1 minute, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Lower the heat, and cook uncovered at a full simmer for 50 minutes to 1 hour 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. You want the little bubbles to be throughout the pot, not just at the edges. After 45 minutes, refrigerate a small amount of the liquid to see if it becomes syrupy. It should be like a soft fruit preserve. Keep cooking just until the liquid starts to gel when cold. If the liquid is too firm, add a little orange juice or water, cook for a minute, and test it again until it’s right. Depending on how ripe the figs are, they will probably keep their shape, but it’s fine if they don’t. Discard the vanilla bean and serve or refrigerate.
NUTTY FIG TOASTS
from footnetwork.com
8 to 10 fresh figs, halved
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
1 cup salted roasted mixed nuts, plus chopped nuts for topping
1 tablespoon peanut oil
3/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
2 tablespoons honey, plus more for drizzling
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Toasted multigrain bread, for serving
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Toss the figs with the olive oil and a pinch of salt in a baking dish. Roast until soft, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, puree the nuts and peanut oil in a food processor until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the ricotta, honey and cinnamon and pulse until combined, about 1 minute.
Spread the ricotta mixture on the bread and top with the roasted figs. Drizzle with honey and top with chopped nut
FRESH FIG BREAD
from thespruceeats.com
3 large eggs
2 to 2 1/2 cups sugar
2 cups ripe figs, mashed
3/4 cup vegetable oil
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup buttermilk, well shaken
1 cup pecans, chopped
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9 x 5 x 3-inch loaf pans (or 3 small loaf pans).
In a mixing bowl with an electric mixer, beat the eggs. Add the sugar and beat well.
With the mixer on low speed, add the mashed figs and vegetable oil.
Sift together flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.
Add the flour mixture to the first mixture alternating with the buttermilk. Beat until well blended.
Fold in chopped pecans.
Bake in the preheated oven for about 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. The center may sink slightly while cooling.
HONEY ROASTED FIGS AND CHICKEN
from keviniscooking.com
2-3 lbs bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (6 to 8)
1 tsp salt divided
1 tsp pepper divided
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup honey
pinch red pepper flakes
1 tsp cornstarch
1 large white onion thinly sliced
2 large shallots thinly sliced
8 cloves garlic whole
2 tbsp fresh oregano leaves chopped, plus 2 tbsp whole leaves
8 fresh figs
Preheat oven to 400°F. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, water, honey, red pepper flakes and cornstarch. Set aside. Sprinkle chicken on both sides with salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.
Heat a heavy 12 or 14 inch cast iron or ovenproof frying pan over medium-high heat until hot. Add oil and place chicken skin side down. Brown until skin is deep golden and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Turn over and brown other side, 2 to 4 minutes more. Transfer chicken to a plate and set aside.
Discard all but 2 tablespoons of fat from frying pan, reduce heat to medium, and cook onions, shallots until translucent, 5 minutes. Add whole garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add cornstarch mixture, chopped oregano, and remaining black pepper. Cook until mixture thickens, 1 to 2 minutes.
Fry Pan Roasting: Set chicken skin side up in frying pan and add quartered figs. Roast in oven until figs soften and caramelize slightly and meat is no longer pink at bone, about 15 minutes, OR internal temperature is 165°F. Divide chicken, figs, and sauce among plates and top with whole oregano leaves.
9x9” Baking Dish: If doubling, use 13x9” baking dish. Pour onion, shallot sauce mixture on bottom of baking dish. Set chicken skin side up on top of onion shallot sauce mixture and add arrange quartered figs around chicken. Roast in oven until figs soften and caramelize slightly and meat is no longer pink at bone, about 15 minutes, OR internal temperature is 165°F. Divide chicken, figs, and sauce among plates and top with whole oregano leaves.
FIGGY SPARKLER COCKTAIL
from thespruceeats.com
1 medium fresh or dried fig
2 orange slices, cut in half
9 fresh cranberries, divided
1 1/2 ounces vodka
4 ounces sparkling wine
Orange twist, for garnish
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the fig, orange slices, and 6 cranberries with the vodka.
Add ice and shake well.
Strain into a Champagne flute and top with sparkling wine.
Garnish with 3 cranberries and an orange twist. Serve and enjoy.
FIG COFFEE CAKE
from thespruceeats.com
Oatmeal Almond Streusel:
½ cup all-purpose flour
⅓ cup old-fashioned oats, not instant
¼ cup brown sugar, firmly packed
¼ tsp kosher salt
5 Tbsps unsalted butter, cold, cubed
½ cup fresh figs, chopped
⅓ cup sliced almonds
Fig and Oat Coffee Cake:
1 ½ cup all-purpose flour
¾ cup old-fashioned oats, not instant
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp kosher salt
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
¾ cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
½ tsp almond extract
¾ cup plain yogurt
2 cups fresh figs, chopped
For the Oatmeal Almond Streusel:
In a shallow bowl, whisk together ½ cup flour, ⅓ cup oats, ¼ cup brown sugar, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Using a pastry cutter or two knives, cut in 5 Tablespoons cold butter until mixture is crumbly. Stir in ½ cup figs and ⅓ cup almonds. Set aside.
For the Coffee Cake:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease and flour a 9-inch square baking or cake pan.
In the work bowl of a food processor, place 1 ½ cups flour, ¾ cup oats, 2 teaspoons baking powder, and ½ teaspoon salt; pulse until oats are ground, 7 to 8 times.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat ½ cup butter and ¾ cup sugar at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add 2 eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in 1 teaspoon vanilla and ½ teaspoon almond extracts.
With mixer on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with ¾ cup yogurt, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Gently fold in 2 cups figs. Spread batter in prepared pan. Top with Oatmeal Almond Streusel.
Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Let cool in pan for 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.