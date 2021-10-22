ASHLAND Chris Bruner didn’t realize the caliber of runner he was getting when Tre Troxler approached him over the summer.
“I did not know Tre existed,” Ashland’s cross country coach said, “and I was told that a baseball player wanted to come out and run. I’m just like, hmm.”
Because cross country and baseball incorporate different — perhaps even opposite — athletic disciplines, Bruner wasn’t sure what to expect, he said. But what Troxler did in one preseason workout would’ve probably shattered any such expectations anyway.
“The track — this is our area of pain for cross country,” Bruner said, gazing out over Rex J. Miller Track, “and I knew I had something when we did 12 400s.”
That’s 12 400-meter dashes, a dozen times around the track, which equates to 3 miles — a hair under the length of a varsity cross country race. But cross country runners aren’t typically expected to sprint for the entire 5 kilometers, so such a workout would generally be draining, especially early in the season.
“When we get done, (Troxler) looked at me, ‘Is that all you got?’” Bruner recalled, still grinning weeks later in admiring disbelief at the memory, “and I’m like, ‘What!?’
“And I had to demand he stop after 15 (400s), and he kept getting faster and faster and faster.”
At that point, Troxler hadn’t even bothered to tell Bruner the wildest part of this story: he has cystic fibrosis.
CF attacks, among other areas, the lungs. It causes cell secretions in the respiratory system and elsewhere to be sticky and thick instead of thin and slippery, according to the Mayo Clinic. That has the effect of plugging things up instead of lubricating them — hardly ideal for catching one’s breath during and after strenuous exercise such as distance running.
So, in sum, Troxler has done well enough just under two months into his career in a sport he had never tried to receive three collegiate offers and counting — all the while battling his own body.
Bruner didn’t find out until the day before Ashland’s first race of the season about Troxler’s CF, he said, and the revelation wasn’t even from Troxler but from a parent. Having watched his emergence in the preseason, Bruner’s first thought: “There’s no way.”
“I have never been around anybody with cystic fibrosis, but what you see is not what I see in Tre,” Bruner said. “We see things you just figure as standard, and that’s not a standard young man.”
The Mayo Clinic says that, due to medical advances, people with CF can live into their 50s. But Troxler doesn’t just think he can beat the disorder.
He is beating it.
“I feel like I’m beating it just by being able to run, come out here and do what I can do,” Troxler said after a practice earlier this season. “I feel like if I just keep doing the right stuff, taking my treatments, taking my medication every day, just hopefully God blesses me to live as long as I can.”
Troxler administers a treatment every morning to shake loose the mucus in his chest, he said, and uses a nebulizer — which turns liquid medicine into an inhalable mist — three times a day.
“I owe a lot of it to God, just blessing me,” Troxler said. “It’s a miracle that I’m able to come out here and compete the way I am. My doctors got me on the right treatment plan, and my family stays on me about taking my meds and treatment and make sure I have everything that I need to take care of myself.”
Troxler feels blessed that he hasn’t been badly sick or had hospital stays as part of his journey.
“For the most part, it’s pretty smooth,” Troxler said. “There might be days where I get tired, but everybody’s gonna have those days where they’re tired and don’t want to run. But you still gotta battle through it.”
A shining example of that was Troxler’s first race, the Boyd County Early Season Showcase on Aug. 28 in Cannonsburg.
Troxler had never run farther than a mile or two without stopping at that point, he said, so his goal for his maiden voyage was modest.
“I mainly just wanted to finish, to be honest,” Troxler said. “I didn’t really care where I placed.”
Bruner wasn’t sure even that was happening based on Troxler’s start.
Troxler understood only that he was in a race and he needed to run hard. But in distance running, there is such a thing as too fast, especially at certain stages of a 5K.
“Tre’s first race, he takes off and leads the first 100 meters, and I go, ‘Oh my God, what’s he doing?’” Bruner said. “For every second you go out too fast the first mile, it’s gonna pay four seconds a mile the next two miles. So you want to go out (fast); in high school cross country, you have to get out; but you have to settle in your pace quick.”
Troxler grasped that soon enough — in fact, he had settled into a good pace by the time Bruner could see him again at about the 1-mile mark on Boyd County’s course.
Bruner cracked that prior to one race, he’d instructed Troxler to pace himself with a specific runner so completely that “I’ve already told him, if they go to the bathroom, you make sure you go there and ask if they need anything.”
The molding of Troxler’s natural ability into productive race strategy has paid dividends, and his example has helped Bruner know where the rest of the Tomcats needed instruction, too.
“He’s helped the entire team,” Bruner said. “After I saw him at Boyd take out like a rocket ship, I’m like, ‘I’ve gotta preach pace, pace, pace.’ So everything we’ve been doing on our track has been pace work. He’s understanding what we’re doing and he’s buying into the system, and through all that, that’s what’s gonna make him able to attain his goals.”
Troxler finished seventh in 18:29 in his first race and got it down to 18:04 seven days later at the Bluegrass Cross Country Invitational in Lexington.
His best time of the fall leading into Friday’s Class 2A, Region 6 meet was a 17:47 in the Kentucky/Ohio Valley Cross Country and Track conference meet on Sept. 21 at Russell.
Troxler believes he can parlay that progress into a chance to run for a college program. He holds offers from Georgetown College, Kentucky Christian and Bluefield State (West Virginia).
Remarkable as that may be, considering the circumstances, Troxler’s motivation goes deeper than that.
“I’ve met a couple of parents whose children have cystic fibrosis, and CF’s a tough battle for everybody,” Troxler said. “Just being able to do it, I feel like I give a lot of kids hope. When I was first born, they said I probably wouldn’t be able to do anything — play sports, go to school.
“Being able to do it, you can give a lot of hope to a lot of kids with cystic fibrosis and their parents, that you can get through this.”
Troxler has made a believer of his coach.
“He’s taught me a lot that coaching 28 years couldn’t,” said Bruner, a northeastern Kentucky distance-running coaching fixture. “It’s been real fun. He puts a smile on my face. I learn new things from him every single day.”
