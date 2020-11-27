An annual tradition for many, the Turkey Trot took on a different look in 2020, but runners still graced the streets of Russell on Thanksgiving morning.
While participants could choose an in-person or virtual option for the 5K, a great deal of runners elected to be present on Thursday.
According to tristateracer.com, 214 people — 118 females and 96 males — participated.
Instead of allowing a cluster of hundreds of runners at the start line, race organizers Alan and Pam Osuch had people starting in packs of 10. Beginning at 8 a.m., about 10 runners, many of them wearing masks initially, took off every minute.
The race didn’t feature an awards ceremony in order to prevent a large group from congregating afterward. Instead, organizers are mailing medals to folks who placed well enough to earn one.
Eric Putnam blew away the competition at a blistering 5:09-mile pace in the 3.1-mile race. The Portsmouth 47-year-old recorded a time of 15:58, 41 seconds ahead of Wheelersburg’s Alex Morris.
Hannah Gloria, listed as being from Marietta, Georgia, was the first female to cross the finish line. The 42-year-old came in third overall at 17:34.
Gavin Brock, Davis Brown, Elijah Pridemore, Dalton Gray, TJ Haggard, Brent McCoy and Rheyce Deboard rounded out the top 10.
In all, 16 runners completed the race in less than 20 minutes.