EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is the first of a two-part series. Look for the next story in Monday’s edition.
WEBBVILLE One of these days, a Rowan County jury will have to determine whether or not an Elliott County man is a good, tender shepherd of hard luck pets or a cruel concentration camp commandant responsible for their slow, agonizing demise.
The Trixie Foundation, set in a holler where Elliott, Carter and Lawrence counties meet, has been called the “Garden of Eden” by some and a “Gulag” by others.
In its 30 years of operation, Trixie has become the “biggest no-kill animal sanctuary east of the Mississippi,” according to founder Randy Skaggs. With 380 acres, there’s no denying the size.
At the top of a mountain, where Skaggs built a new pen for his dogs, the sky is clear and blue.
“It’s beautiful up here,” said volunteer Deborah Shafer. “The stars up here at night are phenomenal.”
Shafer said she had followed her boyfriend down to this patch of God’s country from Cincinnati, after he took a job with Skaggs. Excited to see the dogs roaming the property, Shafer said she was a bit disappointed to learn the police had raided the shelter and collared the dogs.
On May 2, Skaggs became a minor international news item, a brief about Kentucky State Police allegedly finding 12 animal corpses stuffed into freezers on his property. Skaggs was charged with 12 counts of improper disposal of a dead animal — state police told the media five dogs and seven cats were found in the freezers.
One hundred four dogs and four cats were confiscated from the shelter.
“I’m not a bad person,” Skaggs said, standing by the roadway at the sanctuary’s main compound. “I might be misunderstood, I might not be perfect by any means, but I’ve done my darnedest to do a difference in the world around me.”
Julia Sharp, Skaggs’ most dogged critic, has been engaged in a feud with the shelter for 17 years. Since moving to the area from her native Louisiana in 1995, Sharp has been plugged into the animal rescue movement in eastern Kentucky.
“It’s all a farce,” Sharp said. “All he wants to do is booze it up. That’s all it’s ever been; a way to get money and get land. He’s screwed up mentally; the man needs intervention big-time.”
Nowhere else to go
“Maybe I treat animals more like people than just simply being a pet,” Skaggs said. “They’ve been my constant companions through the years. I’ve been there for them and they’ve certainly been there for me.”
The story of how Skaggs became a proverbial Noah leading dogs, cats, chickens and, at times, horses onto his ark in Elliott County has been oft-repeated through the years. According to Skaggs, he lost out in a bad business deal up in northern Kentucky back in the 1980s. Broke and with nowhere to go, he moved down to Elliott County to stay with family.
On Jan. 15, 1990, his dog Trixie died.
“Seven days, one week later to the very day, hour and minute of her passing I founded the Trixie Foundation in her memory,” Skaggs said.
Back then, Elliott and the surrounding counties didn’t have much in the way of animal shelters, Skaggs said. Driving down the road, he would find a mother dog with a litter of puppies dumped onto the shoulder, wondering where their owner went, he said.
One time, Skaggs said he found a cat tied up in a bag next to a dumpster.
“This was a point in my life where I saw other living creatures that were worse than I was,” he said. “I didn’t have anything. It was the first time in my life I didn’t plan on something, and it’s turned out to be the most successful thing I’ve ever done, because it all came from the heart.”
And that heart always had a soft spot for animals, according to Skaggs. As a boy, he and his family took a vacation to Mexico in the early 1960s. Skaggs recalled having to leave a bull fight early, after witnessing the beasts slaughtered by the matador.
“It was the one of the most horrific things I’ve ever seen in my life. So cruel,” he said. “People were drunk and screaming and having a great time and I’m crying.”
Holding all life is sacred, Skaggs said his philosophy about animal welfare is “totally different.”
“There are no bad animals,” he said. “Just people who mistreat animals. All life is precious. Who is to say that an animal should not live? It may be a wonderful animal if given the opportunity to live.”
The idea is simple, according to Skaggs — give the animals lifetime care. Instead of putting them down, like at the pound, or adopting them out, the animals would stay at the sanctuary for life, he said.
“Just because it’s old, it doesn’t have to die. Just because you can’t find a home for it, it shouldn’t have to die. Just because you can’t put bows and ribbons in its hair and paint its nails and let it lie on a $1,000 couch — it’s just totally different here,” Skaggs said.
Sometime between the late 1990s and 2003 — it depends on who’s telling the story — Skaggs and Sharp’s lives collided.
“This whole thing here, why I’m hated, is because one particular person who is the catalyst of all this,” he said. “Her name is Julia Sharp.”
‘I was just mortified’
Sharp, a self-described ethical vegan, said she came into contact with Skaggs back in 2003, when she was dealing with an animal cruelty case. She came out to his compound for some advice, she recalled.
“I saw the place and I was just mortified,” she said. “Animals were not separated, animals were not put into good groups, he had tiny dogs grouped with large dogs and they were getting stomped to the mud. Skin conditions, some animals were too heavy, some animals were too thin; it was just survival of the fittest.”
That 380 acres is mostly uncleared mountainside — Sharp estimates Skaggs only keeps about 2 acres of living space for the animals, tops. At one point Sharp said Skaggs had 350 animals. A post from 2016 on Skaggs’ website states he had 270 animals at that time.
A state police report from 2018 shows he had 179 dogs, 40 cats and two horses on 2 acres “on a lot consisting primarily of dirt and mud.”
That same report describes some of the conditions Sharp recalled.
“The animals on site were observed to be very muddy, running free in a muddy lot with standing water,” the report stated.
Sharp was running a tattoo parlor in Morehead at the time. She wanted to help Skaggs improve living conditions for the animals, so she devised a way to entice college students at Morehead State to help out at the sanctuary by offering a free tattoo or piercing.
When Sharp called Skaggs up, she said he balked at the idea.
“He threw a fit, just screaming into the phone, saying he didn’t want these do-gooder college students out here,” she said. “He said he needed money so he could pay people to do it the right way.”
Skaggs didn’t seem to recollect initially meeting Sharp.
“It’s my understanding she came here back in the late ’90s and visited. Back then, golly, it wasn’t anything,” he said. “When she came here, I understand from what I’ve read, she wanted to get college kids involved.”
However, Skaggs noted limited funding during that time. He said the foundation would not have been able to afford liability insurance in case a volunteer got hurt.
“She took it as an insult, maybe, and from that point on she made it her point to destroy me and everything I’ve done,” Skaggs said.
Sharp said she has devoted much of the last 17 years of her life to shutting the Trixie Foundation down.
“I want it completely shut down, bulldozed and burned,” she said.
In 2009, Skaggs filed a defamation suit against her — Sharp described the result as a loss for him, while Skaggs said he merely dropped it.
This June, Skaggs filed another suit against Sharp for defamation and slander in Boone County Circuit Court. The reason, according to Skaggs’ attorney Angela Greene, is because that’s where his donor base is located.
“Unfortunately, because Elliott County and Carter County have some of the highest unemployment in the state, if not the nation … he has supporters in Elliott and Carter counties, but he doesn’t generate a lot of donations,” she said via a phone interview. “He does however have a pretty strong donor base in northern Kentucky.”
“In fact, he lost some larger donors because of some of the media coverage,” Greene added.
According to the Trixie Foundation 990s — a report detailing revenue and expenditures for an IRS designated non-profit — the organization has brought in a little more than $500,000 between 2012 and 2016. According to those records, Skaggs draws a self-distributed salary of less than $500 per year — he claims to work 150 hours a week at the facility.
That would leave him only 18 hours for sleep during the week. Sharp said revoking the organization’s IRS exemption is key to shutting it down for good.
Sharp has characterized these legal actions as SLAPP suits — a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation — a fancy way of saying, suing a critic to shut them up. While many states have laws against such lawsuits, Sharp noted Kentucky does not. She said what keeps her going, the face of the suits, is the alleged fraud Skaggs is committing on the elderly.
“He’s scamming senior citizens. He tells those old people, give me your dog, it’ll get care for life, we’ll love it, then he throws these animals into a mud pit,” she said. “In the meantime, Grandma is sending $500 a month thinking her little fluffy dog is sitting in somebody’s lap.”
The raids
Remember that state police report?
That came out of an earlier raid on the compound in 2018.
Both raids were a result of Sharp and other animal rights activists basically “bugging the hell” out of authorities to do something, according to the her. Following that raid, Skaggs was charged with 179 counts of second-degree animal cruelty and 179 counts of failing to vaccinate for rabies on a yearly basis.
All are misdemeanor charges.
Those charges are still pending in Rowan County District Court. The Rowan County Attorney, Cecil Watkins, said he took over the case in July 2019, after the Elliott County attorney identified a conflict in the case. Watkins is also handling the newest charges — an arraignment on those charges is scheduled for June 25, but that’s up in the air, according to the prosecutor. Due to COVID-19, the earlier case is also in limbo.
Watkins said he hopes to have it scheduled out by Monday.
Note: More to come on this story in Monday’s edition.
(606) 326-2653 |